The story of America is the story of the individual and the protection of the individual from government, from the powerful, from those who “know better” than we do. Our country was shaped by those who knew the feeling of powerlessness in the face of an oppressive government. Who, as individuals even banding together in common cause against the British Government and ruled by a king with near dictatorial powers, felt helpless to control their own destinies. So they resolved that, after we became a nation, the American people would not be subject to dominating treatment from a government of their own creation. And so, we have the Bill of Rights. And what the Bill of Rights does in part is deny government or powerful people the ability to use their power to compel the individual American to conform to arbitrary social standards.

We have the Constitution written in 1787 that establishes the method of government and the Bill of Rights passed by Congress in 1789 and ratified by the states in 1791 to limit the ability of that government to control the individual, to make the individual conform to standards that are against their beliefs. The Federalists, who played a large part in writing the Constitution, were confronted by the anti-Federalists who felt that there needed to be a listing of enumerated rights—freedoms and protections for the individual. When the ratification of the Constitution bogged down Congress passed twelve such enumerated rights for the states to consider. The Federalists felt that the Constitution would protect the rights without listing them, but the anti-Federalist felt that, “to make assurance doubly sure” (to quote MacBeth), they needed to be listed. The states ratified ten of them which became the first ten amendments to the Constitution, known as the Bill of Rights.

