In this Aug. 9, 1945, file photo, survivors of the atomic bomb attack of Nagasaki, Japan, walk through the destruction as fire rages in the background. The city of Nagasaki in southern Japan marks the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Aug. 9, 1945.
A girl watches paper lanterns floating along the Motoyasu River in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. in Hiroshima, western Japan. Japan marked the 75th anniversary Thursday of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
The July 21, 2023 theatrical release of the film “Oppenheimer”, focused on the life of a prominent American nuclear physicist, should help to remind us of how badly the development of modern weapons has played out for individuals and for all of humanity.
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, American Prometheus, written by Kai Bird and the late Martin Sherwin, the film tells the story of the rise and fall of young J. Robert Oppenheimer, recruited by the U.S. government during World War II to direct the construction and testing of the world’s first atomic bomb at Los Alamos, New Mexico. His success in these ventures was followed shortly thereafter by President Truman’s ordering the use of nuclear weapons to destroy Hiroshima and Nagasaki.