On April 14th ballots will be mailed to our voters who will be asked to increase the general fund operating levy for BOTH Manhattan High School and Manhattan K-8.
It has been 9 years since the last high school levy was passed, and 3 years for the K-8. We would have to look back to 2003 since we last addressed funding for our technology.
These are the following reasons why I will be voting for ALL of the levies:
1. Levies are for Learning. Learning is introduced and incorporated by teachers. Manhattan Schools has had an amazing run with its educators. Families want to move here so their kids can attend our schools.
My own kids (3 total) entered Manhattan Schools as kindergartners and are now in 6th, 8th and 10th grade. My wife, a teacher since 2005, is happily stuck in 9th grade. Our family has gratitude and appreciation for the teachers and students that we interact with on a daily basis.
At the end of last school year, we had the biggest staff turnover we have ever seen. We lost 4 teachers in grades 5-6. Understandably, most of them took jobs in Belgrade and Bozeman for an increase in pay.
Last year we had 2 full time teachers in 5-8 for our Title program. Title is for students who are considered up to one grade level behind their peers and need extra support and more one-on-one interaction with support staff and teachers. Those two Title teachers were moved into the vacancies at the beginning of this year. A full Title position was not filled in grades 5-8. This has created an additional burden on all our 5-8 teachers, including the new teachers.
2. Teachers’ positions will be cut. When we lose teachers and support, we lose value for our district. Our kids then lose learning opportunities. Currently Manhattan Public Schools can only offer contracts to our tenured teachers. Our non-tenured teachers, support staff, and all other district employees have work thru June 30th.
All of these people, people who complete the team of folks who teach our kids, are now asked to put their lives on hold – waiting to see if our district will renew its commitment to a quality public education. They have families, goals, financial commitments, and lives.
One can only guess a number of them will take the initiative in their life and commit to a more stable opportunity. We will struggle to replace them. No longer does Manhattan have 25 applicants for a single open position. We hired our last staff the day before school started last year. Our struggle to recruit and retain teachers/staff along with increased turnover decreases value in our district.
3. Class sizes will be seriously affected. The number of students in a classroom will increase. I am sure we all understand the huge difference in a class of 18 compared to 30, whether it be Algebra, English, second grade, sixth grade reading or American History.
4. This will affect a reduction in extracurricular opportunities. Our district has done its best effort to maintain our activities and opportunities and now things will be changing. This is what I am anticipating. Elimination of all C teams across all sports.
Fifth grade will no longer be included in after school activities. All 6-8 sports will be transitioned to intramural. Our school district will not have funds in the general budget to transport our kids out of town. I can only guess that 0 hour classes like jazz band and swing choir will be looked at for cuts.
Our cheer team and pep band will not be traveling with our teams beyond the season. All of those kids work hard and complete the full representation and opportunity of our school.
The district requires funds to provide services and opportunities. Due to our lack of funding, our district is not cutting valuable programs or opportunities. We simply do not have funding for them in our budget. Transportation is the biggest cost for activities and so all of the opportunities beyond school that require a bus will be looked at.
My family bought a home here in 2005. We were unbelievably lucky, considering the housing market in Gallatin Valley these days. We made a commitment to Manhattan Schools, and we are thankful for the benefits daily. This is a community that values education and values its future — our kids.
So, with that being said, here are the facts:
86% - Staff salaries and benefits
14% - utilities, insurance, (potential curriculum – due to lack of previous funding it has been years since either district has invested here), educational programming, and activities, and maintenance.
The technology levies, as they were written, can only be used towards hardware needs for our district. Back in 2003, our district voted for a perpetual levy of $18,500 for our elementary and $24,500 for our high school hardware.
In 2023, the money we spend on technology includes both hardware and software. Our anticipated technology cost for the elementary next year is $110,000 so we are requesting an additional $91,000 in the new levy. The anticipated high school technology costs are $55,000 so $30,500 of additional revenue is requested to address potential costs.
We do not have shortfalls with only the technology budgets. Unfortunately, our general funds outlook is also grim.
Elementary District -$245,000
High School District -$160,000
When we vote for the technology levies it will also help our general fund budgets. Any additional money needed for technology has been taken out of the general fund.
The general fund has always paid for software due to the narrow focus of the original perpetual levy and has contributed more and more each year. The proposed technology levies will be able to fund both software and hardware and in ten years they will need to be reapproved.
As for the general fund shortfalls, our superintendent informed our board 2 years ago in public meetings that we were no longer balanced with our budget. We have been able to use ESSER (federal assistance) funds from COVID to maintain our services and they are now expired.
We have lost ground a little more each year and now we are in a third year of deficit.
Three years ago, our school board members, who are thoughtful stewards of our money, asked for increases in both elementary and high school general funds. Our community only supported our elementary school.
Our board knowingly chose 2020 because a previous bond was being paid off and so, at the time, the voters would not have seen an increase in taxes if both levies were approved. The last two years, the board was aware that both districts had needs, but they prioritized importance and chose to run only one levy. The thought process was that if they only ran one levy, that it had a better chance of passing. The levies failed.
At the board meeting after the last failed vote, I expressed my frustration and declared: “We are losing Value and Opportunity”
One year later, here we are.
Even if we pass all the levies, we can all expect a continued decline in value and opportunities for our school district again next year. We are truly at an inflection point. It is up to our community to decide how severe it will be.
Withholding funding with an expectation of a better outcome is unrealistic at this point. Our district will need continued support to change the current trajectory.
So, what are we really talking about here, money-wise?
My average home has a taxable value of $350,000. (Note: that is not the same as market value.)
The total of levy requests for general fund and technology are $29.75 per $100,00 of taxable value for your home.
I am supporting our school including all the requested levies so I can anticipate my investment costing: 3.5 x 29.75 = $104.13/yr or $8.68/month
Montana has always been a resource rich state. We have been blessed with open land, wildlife, minerals, water, timber, and agriculture, but our most important resource has always been our kids.
They are the future of our families, communities, and of Montana. When we invest in a quality education for our kids we invest in our future. Our kids ARE the values and opportunities of our community.
I ask you to renew our commitment in providing a quality education for our future and vote YES on the levy requests for our district.
Thanks for your consideration.
Ryan Miller is a Manhattan community member and has children attending Manhattan Public Schools.