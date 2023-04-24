...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches,
with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches near north-facing
terrain.
* WHERE...Gallatin Valley and Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Primarily rain is expected through the day,
but a transition to snow is expected during the evening. Given
recent warm weather, snow may have a difficult time accumulating
on roadways through much of the night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
“The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow”- Nelson Mandela
Flourishing communities are a result of the people who live in them. Schools are often the heart of our communities. Community support is essential for the flourishing of any school. That’s why, as a student in the Manhattan High School system, I would like to talk to you today about the upcoming school levies.
Manhattan Schools are in need of our support. Schools such as Manhattan are funded per student enrolled, and due to declining enrollment there is a budget shortfall. While operating costs continue to rise, our funding has declined. Both the elementary and the high school have budget shortfalls and need levies to cover these funds.
Manhattan is also requesting a new technology levy to maintain the network of computer systems and software. The last tech levy was passed 20 years ago, and we all know how far technology has come since then (BlackBerry anyone?).
Last year, the district requested a levy to address budget shortfalls but the levy did not pass.
Unfortunately, despite “tightening our belts” the budget shortfall persists. In the elementary, reductions in administration, library programming, and teaching staff are planned even if the levy funding is approved. Additional reductions in teaching staff, athletics and extracurricular activities, as well as counselor availability will occur if the levy is not approved. These reductions will impact students' experiences across all fronts, making it harder for students to get help when they need it, increasing class sizes, and keeping students from participating in athletics and extracurricular activities.
As a student, I can say that the loss of these activities will have a massive impact on the high school. First, the loss of teachers translates to classes lost, meaning fewer choices for students and generally reduced educational opportunities.
Next, we look at the impacts to extracurricular activities. With the loss of several sub varsity coaches, students will have decreased exposure to athletics, limiting their options and the athletic programs overall.
Students' options will only be further restricted by the termination of the wrestling program, leaving some students questioning, “What now?”. There is also the loss of non-conference games, as well as pep band and cheer travel.
Without passing the levies, these programs will no longer be able to accompany our teams, restricting their opportunities. Aren’t your fondest high school memories the ones out with your friends? The loss of all these activities will limit students’ abilities to flourish, both in and out of school.
Your actions right now will directly impact the future of Manhattan’s youth. Remember, they are the leaders of tomorrow! These levies are a small price
to enable our students to flourish in their education, athletics, and activities.
Now is the time to act. Our children’s education and the future of our community rest in your hands with these 2023 Manhattan School Levies.