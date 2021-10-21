Whenever we make decisions about what may be needed in the future, we often review where we have been, where we are and where we should go.
In 1947, the Montana Legislature created Montana’s 18th Judicial District as it currently exists with Gallatin County being the only county in the District. The 18th Judicial District is the District Court for all of the residents of Gallatin County, including those residing in the cities and towns. Before 1947 Gallatin County shared districts with other counties. The 18th Judicial District was created in 1947 because the population of Gallatin County was increasing. In 1950, Gallatin County’s population was 21,902; today’s population is 118,960.
The District Court processes all felony cases, probate cases, guardianships and conservatorships, most civil cases such as personal injury and breach of contracts, adoptions, child custody cases, divorces, juvenile cases, mental health commitments and child abuse and neglect cases. The District Court handles appeals over cases from the cities and towns in Gallatin County, such as the Bozeman Municipal Court and Belgrade City Court. The 18th Judicial District Court is extremely busy.
From 1947 through 1978, there was one District Court judge in Gallatin County with a courtroom in the courthouse on Main Street. In 1979 a second judge was added. Because the county needed two courtrooms for the District Court, the county purchased Rosary High School on South 16th Avenue and converted it into the present-day Law and Justice Center (“L&J”). The building has two courtrooms for the District Court.
In 2006, a third judge was added. The county built a stand-alone courtroom building in front of the L&J to accommodate the third judge. Because the 18th Judicial District has been in dire need of a fourth District Court judge, the 2021 Legislature approved one. The governor will appoint a fourth judge to begin service in January 2022.
When I was Gallatin County Attorney from 1983-1996, my office was in the L&J. After I was elected District Court judge in 1996, I remained in the L&J, except I occupied the offices of Department 2 of the District Court, where I worked for 20 years. Judge Holly Brown (ret.) began her service as a District Court judge in Department 1 in March 2004 and continued for 16½ years. We have a combined total of 50½ years of working in the L&J.
The L&J building is a schoolhouse. It was never designed to be a courthouse. It was too small for the District Courts in 2006 and is too small today. It has outlived its usefulness. It lacks structural integrity and fire suppression systems, which are major safety issues. It is not functionally efficient. It is not ADA compliant. The lighting, temperature control, and sound in the courtrooms are substandard. The design of the courtrooms is inadequate to accommodate modern technology for the efficient presentation of a court case, particularly to a jury. Jurors oftentimes complained about the courtrooms. There is insufficient space for persons to gather when appearing for jury duty, or in some cases, to have a seat in the courtrooms.
Gallatin County continues to grow. Court cases continue to increase. More District Court judges will likely be required. The present District Court judges and others working in the L&J make the best use with what they have. We know how challenging it is.
Whether one agrees or disagrees with the outcome of a court case, the efficient administration of justice in all cases requires safe and adequate facilities.
Retired judge Holly Brown concurs!
Judge Mike Salvagni, retired
Belgrade