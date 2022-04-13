On May 3, the voters will be asked to consider a request for an increase in the general fund operating levy for Manhattan High School. It has been seven years since the community approved the last increase. In 2015, Manhattan approved a high school building reserve levy, which was paid off in 2020. In 2016, the community approved a bond request for a major facilities upgrade. The revenues generated from 2015 and 2016 were directed only to the construction projects identified in the language to the voters.
The request before voters on May 3 is to generate revenue to support our high school general fund operating budget, which funds staff salaries and benefits, utilities, insurance, curriculum material, educational programming, and activities.
The reality of our high school budget is that without the infusion of money related to COVID, our district would not have had the money needed to afford the services it provides for the last two years. It was able to use COVID funds to make up the shortfall; now the money will be completely allocated by the end of the year. The gap in shortfall increases more each year, and now we will be asking the district to provide a budget for next year with funds that have been insufficient for the third year.
Our district clerk and school district have done an incredible job maintaining the standard of excellence we all value. The only way going forward is to generate more capacity in our general fund, or start to prioritize services. While we can pick and choose what to continue, without more capacity, that will not even address the reality of our large class sizes. Our current junior class is an anomaly in that it has noticeably fewer students than any other class K-12. In two years, when that class graduates, it will be replaced with our current seventh-grade class. When the seventh-graders were in kindergarten, the elementary school hired a teacher for a third section due to the numbers and needs of the kids. The district then continued to add a third section and teacher for the next four years to not only accommodate that class, but to also manage the increased numbers of every following class.
I ask you to look at the record of our district when making your decision. Our school board and district have been thoughtful stewards of the community’s money in the seven years since the last time an operating levy was approved. They tended to necessary maintenance of buildings and executed a major building project. The plan they approved and brought to the voters, which included the contractors they hired and oversaw, was done with the utmost care in maximizing value with the dollars spent. All the projects came in on budget and on time while still educating the children of our community. The cost per square foot that we invested, in my view, was not only competitive with any other major school project in the valley, but was THE most affordable.
During the build, our teachers and staff were asked to be flexible with conditions while still performing the most important task of education. I remember the portable classrooms parked in the fields around the school and the army of folks working in close proximity to everyone in our school. They gladly did what it took, knowing that together we were building toward a better school district. The faculty barely had time to adjust to the new surroundings when COVID hit. So we again asked our teachers and staff to do more. They were asked to create an online curriculum and continue in-class instruction simultaneously. They were forced to decrease their curriculum in order to achieve all of this. This is still happening with the large class sizes. It will not be too far off when the majority of our classes offered in high school will hit the maximum capacity legally allowed by the state.
The student body is the best indicator of the commitment by our community. The time and money invested by the families in our community have produced results. Our graduation rate, attendance, and ACT scores are all exceptional. This past weekend, our concert band earned the highest superior score of any school in the district music festival, including a handful of AA schools. All our musicians did well. Our Speech and Drama team, Business Professionals of America, FCCLA, Skills, and all of our sports teams enjoy annual success. Manhattan Public Schools doesn’t just participate; we compete.
After careful consideration, the Manhattan Public Schools Board of Trustees voted to place a high school general fund operating levy on the May 3 ballot. The request is in the amount of $158,412.35, which would impact homeowners $12.53 a year ($1.04 a month) on a home with an assessed market value of $100,000, or $25.06 a year ($2.09 a month) on a home with an assessed market value of $200,000. The assessed market value is less than the current selling price of a home.
Our school board/leadership/teacher/staff/students/families have done an extraordinary job of executing the vision of our community with the limited resources available. Our shared vision of in-school learning and a quality public education. It only takes a phone call to a friend or family member somewhere else to realize how lucky we were and still are. This collective group is proud of its record and is now asking for the renewed support of the community to continue toward that vision. Please vote yes on the operating levy and make sure your ballot gets in on time.
Thanks for your consideration.
Ryan Miller is a Manhattan community member and parent of three 3 children in Manhattan Public Schools.