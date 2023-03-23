For a minute or two I thought it was unusual, but after watching the Helmville grade school students and a number of toddlers search for Easter eggs in the local cemetery, I think it's a healthy practice -- not macabre or morbid or disrespectful.

Some would find it a travesty and an affront to the dead, but those people are not to be taken seriously. For a number of years, during the week before Easter, the students and toddlers gather at the cemetery to find the chocolate filled plastic eggs hidden there by the adults. The custom began one muddy spring when the cemetery was the only place that offered clean places to put the eggs.

