...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO NOON MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 to
7 inches across lower elevations and 8 to 16 inches in the
mountains.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley,
Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains,
Madison River Valley and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead
Mountains.
* WHEN...From Noon Friday to Noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will very difficult and tire chains may be
required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure
they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider
alternate plans. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday
evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Melting snow during the day on roadways will
freeze up overnight as snow continues and temperatures fall below
freezing, leading to icy conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
'I don't like children, but I'll make an exception the week before Easter'
For a minute or two I thought it was unusual, but after watching the Helmville grade school students and a number of toddlers search for Easter eggs in the local cemetery, I think it's a healthy practice -- not macabre or morbid or disrespectful.
Some would find it a travesty and an affront to the dead, but those people are not to be taken seriously. For a number of years, during the week before Easter, the students and toddlers gather at the cemetery to find the chocolate filled plastic eggs hidden there by the adults. The custom began one muddy spring when the cemetery was the only place that offered clean places to put the eggs.
The children, each with a small, brightly colored bucket, run through the tombstones, oblivious to the preconception that cemeteries are somber places, filled with moss covered monuments and melancholy. It's good for them. During the hunt, the adults sit on convenient tombstones, watching the children and visiting. It's good for them, too.
One little student told me that he'd been intimidated by the cemetery, but after the first egg hunt, now thinks "it's a nice place." That can probably be said of other children. I wasn't comfortable in the cemetery as a child. It held a sense of foreboding for me, but then I was never able to search for bright colored chocolate-filled plastic eggs.
Chocolate can solve a lot of neuroses.
A person could wax philosophic about the juxtaposition of eggs, traditional symbols of fertility and future, hidden in a place for dead, just a few days before the Resurrection. That's sophomoric garbage. The sole purpose of the activity is recreation for children, and it's a lucky fourth grader who has the opportunity to find a sugary treasure on her great-grandmother's grave. It provides a more secure sense of self, albeit subliminal, plus a sense of continuity and easy acceptance of the inevitable.
When a person is comfortable with death, he or she is more comfortable with life, and that comfort can result in a more productive, less chaotic lifestyle. The simple enjoyment of a cemetery helps in that process, especially when it occurs at an early age.
Helmville is more static than many communities and during the egg hunt as many as five generations, living and not living, can be within 50 feet of one another. The children obtain an easy familiarity with the names of their great-grandparents, or maybe grandparents and that provides not only a stronger sense of place, and belonging to that place.
Those feelings of self and place give the knowledge that their actions, both good and bad, have consequences. They help to eliminate sensations of alienation and anonymity so common in a world where the most common media for interpersonal communication are texting and Facebook. They don't realize it, but some of the children learn that life is a continuum, not a dead/living dichotomy, where the world ends with death.
But the kids simply enjoyed the experience, each gathering their quota of 13 plastic eggs, the older helping the younger to find theirs besides tombstones and under plastic flowers. It was a communal effort -- a rarity among both youth and adults. When I'm finally in that cemetery,
I hope the egg hunting tradition still continues. Laughing children will be a pleasant respite from whatever hell I'm in. I think I'll enjoy it.
I don't like children, but I'll make an exception the week before Easter.
Editor's note: Dick Geary was a Helmville rancher and a columnist for The Missoulian before he died Feb. 17, 2020. His family posthumously collected his columns in a 625-page book, "And That's All I Know." It can be purchased from Amazon for $15. His family has given the Belgrade News permission to run his columns. This column originally appeared in The Missoulian April 4, 2013