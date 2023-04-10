Jim Elliott

I give an unapologetic sigh of relief that the Legislature’s attempts to send harmful— in my viewb—amendments to the Montana Constitution to the voters are in trouble.

Before that became apparent, however, an opinion from former University of Montana law professor Rob Natelson made the editorial rounds. He made three criticisms of the Constitutional Convention of 1972 which are interesting to me. The first “…the decision to sit delegates alphabetically impeded the ability of the conservative or skeptical minority [for which read ‘politicians’] to confer with each other.” Well, exactly.

