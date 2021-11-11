Bad news is not necessarily bad news.
Sometimes it’s the precursor, the just-be-patient flip side to the good news Fate has waiting down the road.
In 1941, my dad Robert Davis enlisted in the U.S. Army. He ended up in Europe, a tech sergeant manning the 60-inch-arc searchlights used in defense against nighttime bombing raids.
But In 1944 he was blown up by a mortar in Dortmund, Germany. That “bad news” sent him to an Army hospital in Belgium for three months, which meant he was in a hospital bed and missed D-Day. I’ve always had a nagging suspicion that the mortar actually saved his life. And, consequentially, was responsible for my eventual existence.
Bad news can be Fate’s way of skewing the Wheel of Fortune, putting its thumb on the scale.
The War ended in Europe on May 8, 1945. That four-month-gap between VE Day and the end of the War in Japan on Sept. 2, 1945, gave the Army time to ship soldiers from the European Theater of Operation to Japan. So, my dad found himself all healed up and on a troop transport on the way to Japan.
His ship was mid-ocean when the War ended, never made it to Japan, and just turned around.
When he mustered out of the service and got back home to Bridger Canyon, the first thing he did was go to church with his folks (the old Grace Tabernacle).
The problem was, the Army had lost his civilian clothes. So he had to go to church in his Army uniform.
Right after the War, returning soldiers got a whole lot of hero-worshipping attention. It would have gone over the head of my shy-but-handsome father that going to church in his Army uniform was guaranteed to get the attention of every single girl at church. He didn’t notice, but they noticed him. They really noticed him.
As Fate would have it, he only noticed one girl in the whole church – Emma McGuire, from Springhill. She was from a local farm family and valedictorian of the Belgrade High Class of 1942. If anything, she was more shy than Robert from Bridger Canyon. (Spoiler alert: They eventually got married and here I am.)
Everyone’s fate was sealed a few weeks later when the church young peoples’ group had a hayride and he made a point of sitting next to the shy Springhill girl.
As my mom told me years later, “He was so cute and every girl in the church was after him. I knew I didn’t have a chance.” But he only saw her. From a mortar in Germany to a hospital bed in Belgium to Bridger Canyon to a church hayride.
Some of the steps seemed like missteps, but every one of them was purposeful and led to a marvelous story.
Ignatius Loyola once said that “If the only prayer you ever say in your whole life is ‘Thank You’ it will be enough.”
So. Speaking of Veterans’ Day: Thank You. Thank You. Thank you. And to my dad: Thank You.
To the men and women who never made it back home: Thank You. To the men and women who did make it back home: Thank you.