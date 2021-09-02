Editor’s note: Ballots were mailed last week to citizens of Belgrade, who now will decide whether to approve a $14 million bond issue to finance construction of a new library and community center at the southwest corner of Lewis & Clark Park. Private donors already have contributed more than $2 million for the project, which has been dubbed by city officials to be a “one-building” and money-saving solution to municipal space woes. If the bond issue passes, it will finance construction of a 28,000-square-foot library and community center where the old fire station stands. The current library then would be converted into a police station, making room upstairs in City Hall for other city departments.
The Belgrade News has written about the plan several times, most recently on May 20 and June 10. Those reports are available on our website, belgrade-news.com. However, the newspaper has not taken a position on the matter either way, believing Belgrade’s voters and taxpayers are the ones who will make the best decision for their community. (Note: Ballots must be received by the county elections office by 8 p.m. on Sept. 14.)
The opinions expressed in the following column by Staff Writer Karen E. Davis are hers and do not necessarily reflect those of the Belgrade News.
There's a story about the frog who sits in a pot of water, and never notices that the temperature is turned up just one degree at a time – until he's finally boiled to death. One degree at a time.
The bond election for a new Belgrade library makes me think of that frog.
For the next 10 days, Belgrade voters get to vote on a $14 million bond to build a new library. Except ... the city is playing musical chairs with pieces of its own property. The cop shop will rotate out of City Hall into the current library; the old fire hall will be demolished for a new library ... and, oh yeah. Oops. Since we all now come attached at the hip to our vehicles, the new library needs to tear up a piece of Lewis & Clark Park for, ironically enough, more parking lots.
Huh? There has to be another way.
The new library "only" needs a chunk of the Lewis & Clark Park for its new parking lot. This is in addition to the Splash Park and skate park, both “park” activities, that have already gobbled up bunches of the green stuff of which parks are made.
A nickel here, a dime there, and pretty soon, where did the park go?
Turning part of the park into a parking lot is an easy answer, but it isn't the right answer. It's one of those "solutions" that in the future will NEVER be undone once it's enacted. And it shows no eye toward the future from city officials who view population projections and think "where are we going to put all these people and what are we gonna do with them?" (Hint: Stay away from solutions that turn open space with grass and trees into a parking lot.)
So. You can park in the park. But if you do, it isn't a park anymore? Ain't words fun?
In Old French, "parc" was actually the fence around a nature preserve. In West German, ditto. In German, pferch, a "fold for the sheep."
By 1812, it was a verb, meaning "arranging military vehicles in a park."
The word goes back to the 1660s, originally in reference to London, where royal hunting parks were over run by London's teeming population and then eventually opened to the public.
In medieval times, we didn't get to chop down the King's trees without being separated from our heads. Now city government can view a beloved park as just a whole lot of vacant space on a map, just waiting for its real purpose – to be covered in asphalt. After all the trees are murdered.
Where is Joni Mitchell when you need her?
So here is poor little Belgrade, once a proud agricultural/railroad town and now home to a lot of new residents who are come-heres and transplants who can't afford Bozeman. Sigh. All those people, all that building, all that congestion with its lack of quiet and greenness and trees and solitude, and the city's pragmatic solution is to carve off a chunk of a popular downtown park ... for a parking lot.
There's an adage that the good is ever the enemy of the best. Having an expanded library is a good idea, but there has to be another way.
Parks aren't vacant land hoping to eventually have a purpose; they already have one. One which is becoming rarer the more people that pack themselves into this little didn't-used-to-be-crowded valley.
Yes, I know – open space is at a premium. But for that very reason, the library board needs to go back to the drawing board and come up with a Plan B that doesn't include murdering trees and destroying a park to park cars.
There's a contingent of Belgrade-ites who are aghast at this whole idea. There supposedly is a petition circulating, but we can't find anyone who knows where it is. Or how many signatures it has. The rumor is saying, among other things, that the cut-down trees will be replaced with bushes.
"They want you to vote, but they don't want to tell you the whole story," said longtime Belgrade resident Jean Chapman. "And if that (current library) building is too small for the library, how are they going to fit the whole police department in it?"
Count me among that "horrified about tree murder" crowd. This is a cycle of irony: Books are made from paper, which comes from trees, which the city wants to clear out so people will have room to park while they visit the library to get more books.
Sigh.
Don't misunderstand: I'm vehemently pro-library. I'm also pro-tree. And very happy with solutions that find a way to simultaneously be pro-library and pro-park. My whole life I've been a part of the paper-and-ink crowd. Got my first library card in the second grade (my mother had to vouch for me.) Won a contest in the fifth grade for reading more books than anyone else in my class during the school year (126). Have a home full of wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling bookcases. If there's a 12 Step program for Having Too Many Books, I'm a candidate.
Love books; love paper and ink. My mantra is that even too many books are not enough.
But. If voting down this bond issue is the only way to get the library board's attention – so it is forced to look for an alternative to destroying the park – then so be it.
Woodman, Spare That Tree. (With apologies to poet George Pope Morris.)
Karen E. Davis is a staff writer for the Belgrade News. Though she has a Belgrade address, she does not reside in the city limits. She is a regular and enthusiastic patron of the Belgrade Library.