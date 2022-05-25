It was one of the more newsworthy front pages of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Ever.
And I was about to have the oddest day of my long career as a reporter.
It was early Thursday morning, May 25, 2017. U.S. Congressman Ryan Zinke had quit his job to become the secretary of the Interior, and Montana was holding an off-schedule election to fill his seat.
I was scheduled to work the absentee ballot crew at the old Bozeman courthouse and had to be there by 7 a.m. I drove out of my driveway and swung by the mailbox to pick up the Chronicle. (I've done this job for years, and the work comes in fits and starts. Best to have a lot to read.)
So I grabbed my paper and looking back at me was a front-page photo of Greg Gianforte sitting in a Bozeman cop car.
He had told the cops that national reporter Ben Jacobs got in his face, attacked him and pulled him down on top of him. That he was, in fact, the victim.
The reporter had his phone on "record," and a FOX TV news crew was in the room. All those people – with recorders and cameras – said Gianforte had been the aggressor, slammed the reporter to the ground and broke his glasses. The exact quote from the FOX reporter who covered the story was: "Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him ... I watched in disbelief as Gianforte began punching the man as he moved on top of the reporter and began yelling something to the effect of 'I'm sick and tired of this!'"
(Note to self: If you're gonna lie about something, be smart enough not to do it in a room full of journalists with recording devices).
In town, I picked up a Billings Gazette. That Thursday, I ended up being the only person in the upstairs court chambers with a newspaper. It would get passed around the room.
The drill for the absentee ballot crew: You're sequestered on the top floor of the city-county building on Main Street. There are a dozen or so tables, with three people at each one opening, stacking and counting ballots before they go to the scanner. The majority sentiment in the room was shock at Gianforte for roughing up a reporter, and extra shock that he had lied about it.
The exception was a table of three women sitting behind me, who spent hours talking about how all reporters should be beaten up. Too bad he stopped at just one, etc., etc., etc. You get the picture.
I fumed all day. Nobody knew what my “day job” was, so I was a reverse Superman – just an incognito, mild-mannered reporter.
Because the crew was locked in and couldn’t leave, the county fed us. (The food might be the best part of the job.) Around 6:30 p.m. I hit the break room for supper, which was perhaps catered by Olive Garden. The occupants of the table behind me were by then in the breakroom continuing the topic de jour – beating up reporters – and loudly talking about why reporters should be beaten.
I listened to this crap for five or 10 minutes and then did something I had never done in my life: I stood up and through gritted teeth said, "I'm a reporter. I'm actually the person you want to beat up. Here I am. You want a piece of me? Any takers?"
Silence. All the very blustery pro-assault folks silently stared at their dinner plates.
Except for one woman, a regional accountant for a national fast-food chain.
"Maybe you SHOULD be beaten," she whispered into her dinner.
Huh?
What the ****?
I was doing my underpaid civic duty, surrounded by other people doing their underpaid civic duty. And the casual conversation in this Norman Rockwell scenario was how necessary and much fun it is to beat up reporters. Except the thing is, this conversation is talking about something that truly happens in Russia and Saudi Arabia. Or China or North Korea. All countries with zero reputation for personal freedom or government accountability. (If you wonder if what you're doing is right, it's usually a good idea to see who else is doing it and if you like the company it puts you with).
That's an important distinction. The countries that don't let their people think for themselves? That squelch civil discourse? There's a reason they don't have a free press. There's a reason they kill their reporters.
Where to begin? Here's the deal to all the folks who say reporters make things up or never get it right or lie on purpose: Everyone is human and everyone makes mistakes. There is no profession on the face of the planet that does not make mistakes. Except in my profession, mistakes wake me up in the middle of the night. Journalism is the first draft of history; you have to get it right. We're a profession that constantly self-polices.
Here's a secret I've learned over the years – that people get more angry when you get it right. Get it wrong? Meh. Do an expose on a government official and get it all the facts and figures right? All hell breaks loose. The level of official anger is proportional to the amount of uncomfortable truth the story holds. The more truth you tell, the more officials will scream about how false it is.
That's a clue to what is true – lots of official screaming and insults is usually meant as a deliberate deflection to the truth the story holds.
Which probably applies to Gianforte's May 25, 2017, temper tantrum. He was asked a generic health coverage policy question, and he exploded in anger. First, his people should have primed him on the basic questions he'd be asked, and second, he didn't have an answer. Why would a question about his constituents' health coverage make him angry – unless he didn't really have a servant's heart and had no intention of taking care of Montana's little people and their day-to-day concerns. Might his anger be a hidden clue that he was really running to make sure corporations and the wealthy got their unimpeded way in Montana?
Just because the press says something you don't like, that doesn't make it false. "I don't like it" doesn't equal false.
Our Constitution's First Amendment guarantees the press the right to not be censored by the government. The founding fathers considered this so important that it was codified in the law; and it was mentioned first. We are gatekeepers to what makes this country great – and part of that is that politicians can and will be held accountable for what they say and do. A portion of this country's greatness over the centuries is owed to its free press. And nothing has changed, except that a few politicians have figured out that if they blame the press loudly and often enough, maybe no one will look behind the curtain to see if the Wizard is real.
The press isn't an entity standing in the way of America being great. It isn't what is wrong with America. A free press is one of the reasons it IS great. We're not a problem to be worked around and short-circuited. We're a freedom reality to be embraced.
College freshmen journalism students hear about John Peter Zenger, one of the patron saints of a free press. It was 1733 in colonial New York, and he had a small newspaper, The New York Weekly Journal, which wrote scathing articles about the corruption of the new British governor. This era predates the Constitution and was at a time in Britain when one couldn't comment at all on the king's actions. So Zenger got arrested. Zenger's trial (he was jailed for almost a year awaiting trial) marks the beginning of press freedom in America "and its role in vanquishing colonial tyranny," wrote Richard Kluger, the author of "Indelible Ink: The Trails of John Peter Zenger."
The fact that what you said was true didn't matter and could still get you thrown in prison. The idea that truth was an absolute defense to libel was decades away.
Speaking truth to power.
Four months after Gianforte's episode, Donald Trump came through Billings and made a joke about Gianforte's press-pummeling. "Anybody that body-slams a reporter is a friend of mine," he said, and the crowd roared. And Gianforte was silent. He'd already been to court in Bozeman and pleaded guilty to assault. So why didn't he correct the president and tell the adoring crowd that assault wasn't funny; that what he did was wrong; that press freedom is important; and that – oh yeah, he initially lied to the cops and the press?
Actions have consequences; words have power. Which, in a way goes back to people who don't know me sitting in the upstairs chamber of the city-county room and feeling qualified to disparage my profession and threaten me with violence.
Speaking of lying: Gianforte has been careful to never utter that word in his comments on this incident or in his apologies. He told NPR, "It wasn't my finest hour." Later, he wrote a letter to Jacobs, which said. "notwithstanding anyone's statements to the contrary ... you did not initiate any physical contact with me ..." Huh? It's a simple sentence: "I lied. I'm sorry." But he has yet to say it. I heard the governor on the radio a while back talking about his anti-abortion policies, and how personal and important his membership in Bozeman's Grace Bible Church is, that he takes the political stands he takes because of his Christian faith.
Jesus said in Matthew 5:37 "Let your yes be yes, and your no be no." No playing games with words. No fancy turning words on their heads. No gyrations to pretend to apologize when you didn't.
Jesus expects more. And it's the standard everyone holds journalists to.