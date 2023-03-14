Jim Elliott

Jim Elliott

The state of Connecticut is thinking of exonerating people it convicted of witchcraft in the mid- 1600s. They would be following the lead of noble Massachusetts which a year ago exonerated the last of those former human beings that they, too, hanged for witchcraft.

I am sure the wrongly accused will be grateful. Still dead, of course, but grateful. In the witch trials of the 1600s it didn’t take a lot of people to accuse someone of being a witch.

