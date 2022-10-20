In many locations across Montana, public and private land are connected at a single point because of a checkerboard configuration of land ownership. Millions of acres of public land are not commonly accessible to the public because access necessitates crossing tiny portions of private land which are connected by a single point.

Most of these public lands are being used exclusively by the adjoining private owners without public access. It is possible to step from public land across a common corner to public land without ever touching private lands, but the right of the public to do so is not in Montana statutes.

