THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf
of Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency for Zella Dennis.
Zella is a 61 year old white female. She is 5 feet, 8 inches
tall, weighs 208 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Zella was
last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue V-neck t-shirt.
Zella was last seen on October 19th at 11:18 AM. Zella is an
insulin dependent diabetic without her medication and there is
concern for her physical well being.
There is no known direction of travel, but Zella has family in
Bozeman and Idaho. Zella is traveling in a 2005 Subaru Outback
with a small dent in the hood with
Montana license plate 168839A.
If you have any information on Zella, please contact Butte Silver
Bow LEA at 406-497-1120 or dial 911.
In many locations across Montana, public and private land are connected at a single point because of a checkerboard configuration of land ownership. Millions of acres of public land are not commonly accessible to the public because access necessitates crossing tiny portions of private land which are connected by a single point.
Most of these public lands are being used exclusively by the adjoining private owners without public access. It is possible to step from public land across a common corner to public land without ever touching private lands, but the right of the public to do so is not in Montana statutes.
As an avid public land user, I consider this issue to be of utmost importance. The information above was sent to all legislators and candidates representing Gallatin County residents in the Montana State Legislature (Senate Districts 30-35, House Districts 59-69) asking them if they would support the concept that pedestrian access across single common corners should be legal. While many had reservations or concerns, the majority were in favor of carefully crafted legislation to make corner crossing legal. A general summary of their responses follows.
Supported: Jamie Isaly, Ruth Weissman, Peter Bower, Jim Hamilton, Steve Kelly, Mark Greendorfer, Ed Stafman, Randy Chamberlin, Pat Flowers, Alice Buckley, Alanah Griffith, Adam Dewis, Denise Hayman, James Cocco, Kelly Kortum, Damion Lynn, Jedediah Hinkle, Elizabeth Marum, Joe Hancock, Rocky Hamilton and Carl Mohler Jr.
Opposed: Shelley Vance.
Responded but refused to answer the question: Jane Gillette and Marty Malone.
Failed to respond to 2 efforts to contact: John Esp, Christopher Pope (midway through term), Catherine Purcell, Eric Matthews, Caleb Hinkle, Walt Sales (midway through term) and Jennifer Carlson.
Most of the checkerboard configurations were created by federal legislation that granted railroads land in order to encourage railroad construction. That legislation never intended to deny the public access to unsold federal lands or lands granted to the states.
This access issue pits the rights of citizens to use lands that they already own against landowners who want to use our public land exclusively as if they own it. This is a complicated issue and landowners rights need to be considered.
To be successful, it is imperative that any legislation to resolve this issue be carefully worded to be fair to all parties and to withstand the inevitable court challenges that wealthy opponents will mount.
Based on this informal poll, it appears that there is substantial support for legislation that specifically legalizes pedestrian crossing of a common corner to access our public lands. I suggest that if this is important to you, please consider the positions taken by candidates and legislators when you cast your vote and don’t be afraid to contact them to clarify their views on this subject.
I would beware of any candidate or legislator that is evasive or unresponsive.
Steven C. Anderson is a retired professional land surveyor, avid sportsman and public land owner who resides in Belgrade.