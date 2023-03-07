The 2023 Legislature has made it to the session's halfway point. For those who spend their time at the Capitol, it means marathon days, intense rhetoric, and heightened tempers.

We went into this session laser-focused on an agenda that supports Montana families, like cutting property taxes for Montana working families, investing in housing Montanans can afford, ensuring parents can find and afford child care, strengthening health care to keep nursing homes open, and ensuring that people can see a doctor when they need to.

