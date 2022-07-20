Our hair is on fire here at the Belgrade News.
It's one of those things that at first looks like not a big deal when it's actually the Hindenburg and Titanic of bad ideas all rolled into one.
The city of Belgrade just enacted a new media policy that essentially bars all city employees from talking to any media outlet. (Full details are reported in a news story on page 1.)
In essence, all information about Belgrade is to now coming from just one source (a source that until a few months ago lived in Texas). Information requests are to be funneled up to City Manager Neil Cardwell, and he will funnel down responses.
What could possibly go wrong?
We don't want to make fun of Cardwell for coming from Texas, where he says first heard about this policy, but Holy Moses – this isn't the Montana way.
Cardwell has a boss, the city council who hired him. It needs to take care of this mess, and a mess it is.
We urge the council members to view this policy as the incipient, actual danger to free speech that it is. Reporters have no actual "head of the line" status. We are, instead, the representatives of All the People. We attend city council and school board meetings so that 20,000 busy people don't need to. We talk to whomever we need to at the city – unfettered and unfiltered – because we represent the people of Belgrade who want to know what their elected and appointed officials are up to. We need solid information, not warmed over, slick, PR-massaged responses.
In other words, we aren’t interested in information that someone else decided we could have. We want the real stuff from the horse's mouth.
A worst-case scenario is that the person who has decided to be the gatekeeper of the information is someone who potentially could do wrong. If there is no ability to talk to numerous people, to interview whomever we deem we need to talk to, then all kinds of nefarious behaviors could go by the wayside. In this worst-case scenario, the wolf would be the guardian of the chicken house. For there to be only one source information from any organization doing the public’s business is unhealthy at best, dangerous at worst.
We might add that if it ain't broke don't fix it. And we might remind City Manager Cardwell that this isn’t Texas.
