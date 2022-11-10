The Good: We have divided government. Since Democrats no longer control Congress, they can’t bankrupt America quite so fast!

The Bad: Prediction markets, which I touted as the best guide to elections, didn’t do so well. Yes, they correctly said Republicans would take the House, but they’d also predicted Republicans would take the Senate. Polls and statistical modelers like Nate Silver did a bit better this time. They also said Republicans would win both, but they gave them only a slight edge.

