I am deeply upset that grown adults are bulling LGBTQ+ children in the name of "personal values".
These past couple of weeks I have have been bearing witness to the outpouring of cruel language and name-calling that has been coming out of some of the parents of Belgrade.
As a former queer student of Belgrade High, I can empathize so deeply with what these children must be feeling, as they listen to the adults of their community invalidate their existence. As if just existing as themselves in high school is not hard enough.
Our gender identity is not something any of us choses, or something that trans and nonbinary people are confused about.
Trans and nonbinary youth and adults are also at higher risk of anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, and a whole host of physical health issues. This is not because they are trans or nonbinary, but because of internalized and external oppression, exclusion, and stigma of their identity. Which you, Belgrade, as a community, have have the power to fix!
Everybody deserves education and to be included in education. To remove discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from sex ed is to assume everyone is straight and cisgender, and that those are the only students who deserve education.
Belgrade high queer, non-binary & trans students, know that the Montana Queer community loves you, and stands with you, and will show up for you.