I am writing this column before the election, and you are reading it after the election and here’s my prediction; the losers will be unhappy and the winners will be happy.

I also predict that there will be at least one winner somewhere, who will not take yes for an answer and will demand an investigation into supposed irregularities in their own election for the sake of principle. And I further predict that such a person will have won by a sizeable margin because nobody but a fool would want to challenge their win in a close election. Yes, there will be those who will believe that whether their candidate wins or loses, somebody cheated, and the winners should have won by more and the losers should have won, period.

Tags

Recommended for you