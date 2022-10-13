Jedediah Hinkle, Belgrade’s current state representative has a proven record in standing up for our values. In today’s political climate of gaslighting and distortions in truth, it is refreshing to have a representative who is a no-nonsense kind of guy and who will tell it like it is.
The Belgrade community is a tight nit community and has an independence about it. We are not Bozeman and we do not want to be known as an extension of Bozeman. We value freedom, small business, the outdoors, our agricultural history, and our schools. Belgrade exudes what Montana is all about.
The perfect match for our representation in Helena is just what we have in Jedediah. Raised as a typical Montana boy, who earned a degree in Fish and Wildlife Management, is a small business owner in Belgrade, and has streak of freedom and independence that cannot be matched, Jedediah will keep our values protected.
During the 2021 legislative session Hinkle carried legislation to protect our small businesses and support our medical emergency personnel. He supported legislation to protect our public lands and keep them public. Most significantly, understanding our financial strain under the weight of high gas and inflation, Jedediah recently supported a special session to return $1 billion in surplus state revenue back to us, the tax payers.
We have phenomenal representation in Helena with Jedediah Hinkle and I encourage Belgrade voters to send him back this November!