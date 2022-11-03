If you’re a public land hunter like me, then this election is one of the most important ones you’ll participate in for the foreseeable future. Most local politicians tout they’re for hunting and public access, but just look at what happened last legislative session to see that isn’t the case. In fact, many legislators are doing everything they can to undermine the public trust doctrine and turn our public wildlife into dollars.
HB 505 is a perfect example, this bill would give multiple either-sex elk tags to private landowners, tags they could transfer to whomever they wanted, including nonresidents. The bill was introduced by Wylie Galt (R, Martinsdale), his family, one of the largest landowners in Montana, would have benefited greatly from this bill.
There’s also the “wolf in sheep’s clothing” HB 352, introduced by Rep Jedidiah Hinkle (R, Belgrade). HB 352 would require public access for any conservation easement using public funding. This sounds great at face value, but the bill would have effectively killed the majority of Montana’s conservation easements and pit two good things (habitat conservation and public access) against each other. Conservation easements are a proven tool for protecting habitat against development. Requiring landowners to guarantee public access on a proposed easement only convolutes the process and would make it unappealing to many landowners.
These are just two examples of the bad legislation introduced in the 2021 session. If you value public wildlife and access then take a long look at what happened last session, because if the Republicans get a supermajority our public hunting and stream access will be in the crosshairs. If you think this sounds like hyperbole, then you haven’t done your homework.