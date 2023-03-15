...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Total valley snow accumulations 1 to
3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Periods of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
cause a few power outages and some damage to trees branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavy snow will push through the
area this morning, bringing a sudden reduction in visibility and
rapid accumulations. This could cause the morning commute to be
very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Frontal passage with winds of 20 knots or greater.
Snow with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.
These hazards are expected to occur with the passage of an intense
snow squall and frontal passage around the 8 AM hour Wednesday
morning.
Until 145 PM MDT Wednesday.
HB 234 has passed in the House and is pending in the Senate. The revises the dissemination of obscene material to minors and remove exemptions for schools, public libraries, and museums. The primary sponsor of the bill is Republican Representative Bob Phalen from Lindsay.
This bill is censorious, vague, and seeks to penalize public institutions that prevent the distribution of such materials. It is essential to recognize that what is and is not obscene changes from person to person and as minors age. A piece of content that may be inappropriate for an 8-year-old may not be for a 16-year-old.
Retired Baptist pastor Jack Longbine, quoted saying, “even the Bible itself could be called obscene,” as parts of the Bible depict rape, violence, torture. The Montana Library Association has also spoken out against the bill. Punishments for violating the law if it is passed range from $500-$1,000 or six months in jail. Opponents in the House linked noted anti-LGBTQ sentiment in the country’s relationship to said bill. It raises the question as to whether or not the Identities of those in the LGBTQ community are “obscene”
I oppose this legislation as it is a solution in search of a problem. The primary sponsor cited his grandchildren's innocence as motivation for promoting this reactionary and blatantly anti-free speech bill. Instead of censoring books and materials, we should be having a conversation about protecting children in the age of the internet, which is the biggest source of the “corruption of children’s innocence”.