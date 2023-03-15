HB 234 has passed in the House and is pending in the Senate. The revises the dissemination of obscene material to minors and remove exemptions for schools, public libraries, and museums. The primary sponsor of the bill is Republican Representative Bob Phalen from Lindsay.

This bill is censorious, vague, and seeks to penalize public institutions that prevent the distribution of such materials. It is essential to recognize that what is and is not obscene changes from person to person and as minors age. A piece of content that may be inappropriate for an 8-year-old may not be for a 16-year-old.

