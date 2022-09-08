The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Gallatin,
Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Missoula, Powell,
Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 8AM MDT 9/9/2022
This alert will be updated again at 8AM MDT 9/9/2022.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman,
Butte, and West Yellowstone are Unhealthy
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Dillon, Hamilton,
Helena, Lewistown, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Broadus, Columbia Falls,
Frenchtown, Great Falls, Libby, Miles City, Seeley Lake, Sidney
are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone
else should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of
Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
Are smart meters dangerous to your health? Is it worth knowing if they are? Northwestern Energy has or will be installing one at your home and if you don’t want one, it’s going to cost you. Right now, the numbers they’re kicking around are $75 initially and up to $15/month. They say there will be other costs as well. The Montana Consumer Counsel (MCC) is supposed to protect Montana consumers but the questions they’re asking NW Energy are not about our safety, privacy, or security. Instead, it seems it’s a forgone conclusion that anyone who opts out will pay and they’re just trying to figure out how much.
If you’re concerned about potentially dangerous radiation affecting you and your children, take a moment to watch the documentary on Youtube called “Take Back Your Power”. Investigate the claims made and decide for yourself whether or not we should be penalized for not wanting one of these meters attached to our homes. Opt out and reject the smart meter. Educate your neighbors. Let the MCC know you want them to make our health and safety their primary concern. Make NW Energy prove without a doubt that they're safe. Thousands of children in Montana will be sleeping mere feet from these devices. If there’s any doubt, allowing them to install these devices should be prohibited. If the MCC is unwilling to do that, make them stand up for those who want to opt out and be free of these devices without being penalized.