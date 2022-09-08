To the Editor,

Are smart meters dangerous to your health? Is it worth knowing if they are?  Northwestern Energy has or will be installing one at your home and if you don’t want one, it’s going to cost you.  Right now, the numbers they’re kicking around are $75 initially and up to $15/month. They say there will be other costs as well. The Montana Consumer Counsel (MCC) is supposed to protect Montana consumers but the questions they’re asking NW Energy are not about our safety, privacy, or security. Instead, it seems it’s a forgone conclusion that anyone who opts out will pay and they’re just trying to figure out how much.

