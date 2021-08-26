As towns grow and expand so must their facilities. The proposed building for the new Belgrade Community Library would provide just that. A significantly larger parking lot would be amazing, plus there would be a place once again to sit and enjoy the beloved Fall Festival Community Lunch. More community space is needed to further the now constricted program space within the current building. People have been concerned about the tearing down of the pavilion and trees adjacent the old fire station building. This pavilion will be relocated, and more trees planted to maintain those attributes.
The current Belgrade Library building will not go unoccupied. The Belgrade Police Department is crammed into a space with the Justice Department & City Hall staff in the Belgrade City Hall building. The police department would move into the old building. would save the city upwards of $5 million by not having to build a new police department building.
In my opinion as a member of the community of Belgrade. I am in favor of approval for our Belgrade Community Library site. This would create access from Main Street. It would also prevent the town of Belgrade from spending excess money to develop on different land. Adding the new Belgrade Library would a give Main Street of a bit of a facelift. Downtown would gain the benefit of having more public bathrooms.
Please consider you have read here. Let’s create a place where people can thrive in our Belgrade Community.
