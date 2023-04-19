As the May 2nd election draws nearer, the Belgrade Education Association wants to provide the Belgrade Community members with its thoughts about the levy and school board candidates.
Passing both the high school and elementary levies will directly benefit the students in Belgrade. It will allow for competitive wages for our teaching, custodial, and support staff, ensuring that they can remain in the valley; we will be better able to implement quality programs; and we can purchase updated curricula and materials for more effective instruction.
It is equally important to have the right people managing the funds and helping to oversee the implementation of programs. Both Jessi McCloud and Nicole Blount are the school board candidates that will help Belgrade School District progress while maintaining the values our community holds dear. They both believe that every public school should be a place where every student and staff member feels safe and welcome, teachers want to work, and students can thrive.
If elected, Jessi and Nicole have committed to promoting our public schools as the heart of our community-- bridging a gap to help bring awareness to the public about what positive impacts the schools are having. Finally, as two hard working members of the Belgrade community, Jessi and Nicole want to ensure that students who graduate from Belgrade High School are prepared to achieve success no matter the path. Members of the Belgrade Education Association urge you to vote yes on the levies and support Nicole Blount and Jessi McCloud.