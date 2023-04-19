As the May 2nd election draws nearer, the Belgrade Education Association wants to provide the Belgrade Community members with its thoughts about the levy and school board candidates.

Passing both the high school and elementary levies will directly benefit the students in Belgrade. It will allow for competitive wages for our teaching, custodial, and support staff, ensuring that they can remain in the valley; we will be better able to implement quality programs; and we can purchase updated curricula and materials for more effective instruction.

