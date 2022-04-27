...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM MDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 6 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above
about 5000 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
As we enter the final phase of this year’s school election for Belgrade School District #44, we would like to re-emphasize with our voters what is on the ballot.
There are three trustee seats on the ballot this year. Two incumbents (Holly Murray and Steve Garvert) are seeking re-election. Dee Batey has chosen not to run for re-election. The other individuals on the ballot are Shayla Mills, Vivian Crouse, Gabi Murillo and Brian Heck.
Also on the ballot is a request to approve a specific piece of land. The money to purchase the land was approved by the voters in May, 2019. No additional money is being requested and the purchase of this property will not raise taxes. We do, however, need voter approval for that specific site to build a fourth elementary school and a future middle school. In state law, this process is called a site election.
Please direct any questions about the ballot measures to Godfrey Saunders, gsaunders@bsd44.org or (406) 924-2026.
Thank you for your continued support of our students, staff and schools.