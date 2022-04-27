As we enter the final phase of this year’s school election for Belgrade School District #44, we would like to re-emphasize with our voters what is on the ballot.

There are three trustee seats on the ballot this year. Two incumbents (Holly Murray and Steve Garvert) are seeking re-election. Dee Batey has chosen not to run for re-election. The other individuals on the ballot are Shayla Mills, Vivian Crouse, Gabi Murillo and Brian Heck.

Also on the ballot is a request to approve a specific piece of land. The money to purchase the land was approved by the voters in May, 2019. No additional money is being requested and the purchase of this property will not raise taxes. We do, however, need voter approval for that specific site to build a fourth elementary school and a future middle school. In state law, this process is called a site election.

Please direct any questions about the ballot measures to Godfrey Saunders, gsaunders@bsd44.org or (406) 924-2026.

Thank you for your continued support of our students, staff and schools.

Godfrey Saunders

Superintendent

Recommended for you