And now comes my most favorite time of the year… Christmastime, with all the crisp and shimmer, the music and movies ... and Belgrade’s Festival of Lights! It doesn’t seem to matter what is going on in the world, Belgrade celebrates. During Montana’s darkest winter, when people were told not to go out, not to gather, not to sing — instead of canceling 2020, Belgrade CONVOYED — and a new Festival tradition was born!
I love my hometown so much. When things are dark, and people are down, we shine as bright as we can. We shine to celebrate what is right in the world. We shine with gratitude for our neighbors, our families, our work. We shine with an inner burning of strong faith and fierce independence. What better time than Christmas to celebrate and light up our town?
The Festival of Lights represents the best of Montana. For the most part, we are the hard-working farmers and the blue-collared builders. We are small business owners, teachers, and techies who do our best to live well in the most beautiful place on earth. The Festival of Lights is OUR event. It’s our place to give, to remember, and maybe even to show off a little – and everyone’s invited! Our bare trees get laden with lights. Our sweet kids sing the songs of the season. Our loved ones are honored and named. And our trucks – the BIG ones that shake the ground beneath our feet – our trucks get LIT in the very best way!
We are able to experience the Festival of Lights all month, with special events being held in the weeks leading up to Christmas. If you haven’t already, plan on bundling up and bring your family and friends to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season.
Moving forward, Belgrade’s Festival of Lights faces challenges of all kinds. But rest assured, at the core of our hometown beats a heart of endurance that just. won’t. stop. Every year more people bring their ideas and offer their resources to make new things happen. The collaboration between businesses, schools, churches, and the locals make this event come alive. It’s a little different every year, but one thing is certain: We will shine!
Special thanks to the Belgrade Community Coalition for pulling it all together!
