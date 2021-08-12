In January, Ted Roberts was diagnosed with the brain cancer glioblastoma multiforme. He is a local contractor, husband, father and friend.
Please come help support this local contractor and his family on Aug. 28 at 354 Countryside Lane in Belgrade. There will be a $5 per plate lunch served at 1 p.m., live music at 2 p.m., and a live/silent auction at 3 p.m.
Auction entry is free, and all who come will be entered into a door prize drawing for a chance to win a quarter of a grass-fed beef, Fairmont Hot Springs getaway, Bridger Creek Golf pass, and Crumbl Cookie Gift Card.
Many, many items will be auctioned at the benefit including recreation and camping equipment, a Big Sky ski/stay, rafting and kayak trips, artwork ranging from metal art to a painted horned steer skull, passes for climbing, archery and golf, MSU sports tickets, gift cards, and more.
All proceeds will go directly to the Roberts family. Bring your friends and come support them!
For more information and to learn how to donate, search for “Roberts Family Fundraiser” on Facebook.
