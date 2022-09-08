To the Editor,
Many people are aware of John Paul II’s admonition: “Be not afraid.” Until recently I was unaware he had an admonition of two things to be afraid of: “Thoughtlessness and cowardice.”
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 8AM MDT 9/9/2022 This alert will be updated again at 8AM MDT 9/9/2022. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and West Yellowstone are Unhealthy As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Dillon, Hamilton, Helena, Lewistown, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Broadus, Columbia Falls, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Libby, Miles City, Seeley Lake, Sidney are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
To the Editor,
Many people are aware of John Paul II’s admonition: “Be not afraid.” Until recently I was unaware he had an admonition of two things to be afraid of: “Thoughtlessness and cowardice.”
Then I read your article about Bozeman’s abortion doctor. She seemed quite a nice lady, but she and Bozeman’s doctors seem to have a deep lack of moral grounding.
Example, the doctor with a pregnant cancer patient. Instead of sending her for an abortion, he could have waited a little and done a C-section. Or done the chemo while she was pregnant. That might put the baby at high risk, but it wouldn’t be deliberate killing (easier on the conscience).
And who knows, maybe the baby would have survived. I recall reading about a woman whose doctors insisted her unborn child was severely mentally disabled because of her illness (measles???). She refused abortion and her little boy was a genius, in the top 2-3% in the world.
So you never know. Some duds turn into gems. Some gems turn into duds. Sometimes things turn out as expected. Sometimes they don’t.
In your article it was not clear how the hospital rules influenced the doctor’s decision. But thinking systematically, while defaulting for life, would make things easier for everybody.
Before I close I would like to say I’m glad you mentioned PTSD.
Already in the 1980s PTSD was being identified as a problem in abortion clinic workers and post abortive women. At first it was called post-abortive syndrome (PAS). Articles back then and now put PTDS at 20% for post-abortive women. That is full blown PTSD. Many others have some symptoms, but not all.
Doesn’t make you wonder why abortion is called “women’s health care” when so many are hurt by it? For tobacco we were satisfied with 15% before calling it a health care risk.
We live in a weird world.
Mary Hahn
Amsterdam
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.