Truck drivers, truck decorators, companies, traffic control, law enforcement, volunteers, and anyone else involved in the convoy, thank you!
Thank you for participating in the Christmas Convoy. My husband, Rob Hager, was a diesel mechanic and later a truck driver for 26 years here in the Gallatin Valley. He started working for Northern Routes Transportation on weekends during his senior year of high school, driving to Gateway from his dad’s place up Brackett Creek. After graduation, he worked at Northern Routes for 17 years as a diesel mechanic and the shop foreman. He then worked for Shawn and Shelley Koenig at Scenic City Trucking on Amsterdam Road for several years. It was there that he started driving various dump trucks as needed. His final stint was at Scenic City Pumping, also here in Belgrade, where he spent the majority of his time driving instead of mechanic-ing. Honestly, looking back, he should not have been working those last few years. He was struggling physically and mentally, but we didn’t realize how much so or why.
Rob grew up in the valley, attending schools in Belgrade, Gateway, Cottonwood, Bozeman and finally graduating from Clyde Park, so he knew a lot of people. We purchased our first home here in Belgrade shortly after we were married. Some of you may know him from his years as a mechanic or driver. Some of you may know him from motocross or snowmobiling or search and rescue or hunting or school or church. Some of you might not know him at all.
Rob is now disabled and terminally ill. He was diagnosed in January 2016 with Huntington’s Disease, which is similar to having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s all at the same time. With his cognitive declines and dementia, I had to move him to a memory care facility this past spring. It was an excruciating decision.
But that’s where you come in.
You see … he still knows his trucks. He still loves trucks. And boy, does he ever perk up for the parade!
Obviously, he could speak more last year than this year, but I picked him up from his facility last week, and he came smiling out the door, thanking me for picking him up. We got to a good spot near the beginning of the parade route (so I could get him back sooner) and waited somewhat impatiently. There’s only so many ways to entertain someone with dementia for 90 minutes. But then the trucks rolled into sight.
It took some coaxing, but after the first one-third of the trucks came by, he started telling me all about the trucks. A tow truck drove by: “I forgot, I rode in that passenger seat once.” A transfer truck drives by, “that’s a ... uhhh ... a …uhh … transfer truck … those were hard to get used to.”
I kept quizzing him and asking him to tell me what kind of truck each one was. He could identify them all, and half the companies. Sometimes his memory failed him. “That’s one of those … the ones … ummm … the kind with the weird body style … the, ummm, the …” (Cab-over?) “Yeah, a cab over! I worked on one of those …. for someone … once.” (I reminded him who.) He even struggled to come up with “cop car” but eventually got it. And all too soon, the convoy was done and past us, and the light of cognition in his eyes faded away as the lights of the convoy drove away.
Up until the parade, he hadn’t said much more than a few words and a lot of “yups” and “yeahs” for the past two weeks. Would you believe he has been more talkative since that night? You all got his brain going for a few extra days!
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Sincerely, to each one of you. I know getting a truck all decorated is a lot of time, money and hard work. I know standing in the cold running traffic control isn’t fun. But it is appreciated more than you will ever, ever know.
Thanks, Belgrade! Until next year.
Julie Hager
Belgrade