I just wanted to drop a note to say how much I've been enjoying reading the "Cops & Courts" reporting by Karen E. Davis.
I've never been to your fine part of the country; I live in a Minneapolis suburb, but my daughter is considering accepting a job near Bozeman and has looked at housing in Belgrade. I was browsing around trying to get a feel for the place and ran across your website.
What a joy! Here in the Minneapolis area, the crime is so bad that the multiple carjackings, muggings, and shootings each day are not even reported in the media, unless there is some special twist like a youth or elderly involvement, or race, or sexual permutation. But to see Ms. Davis' writing in a clear and coherent manner, detailing the situations, and not portraying the perpetrators as some sort of victims of society, is just a breath of fresh air.
I just couldn't help sending a note of appreciation for the writing.
Chris Blauvelt
Minneapolis