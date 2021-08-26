Dear MDT and “The Headwaters Rest Area,”
We read in your press release dated 17 August 2021 that “MDT is committed to being a good neighbor and is excited to provide our law enforcement partners with an office space to better serve the surrounding populations." You propose a law enforcement space for a community that lacks the law enforcement to occupy that space.
We in southern Broadwater County and the Three Forks Area do not want you as our neighbor. Your reputation precedes you.
You are a crime magnet. In your current location, law enforcement was needed on 132 occasions in 2020 alone. From Jan. 1 to July 23, 2021, law enforcement was called 99 times. An office space will not prevent these calls.
You are a magnet for human trafficking. You are such a magnet that in 2013, the Montana Attorney General mandated that all Montana rest areas display an informative human trafficking poster in all state rest areas. Your proposed location is across the road from a “gentleman’s club” and adjoining “adult products” shop. As one of my neighbors wrote, this is “A Perfect Storm.”
Your penchant for housing the homeless in your current location is widely known and reported on by local news media.
You deliberately kept your desire to be our neighbor “confidential” from Dec. 12, 2019, until July 9, 2021, when you mailed hundreds of us a letter announcing your arrival. In your letter you answered the question, “Why haven’t I heard anything about this project until now?” by responding, “Part of the proposal process for this project involved identifying and securing a site for the new rest area. Because of the competitive nature of the design-build selection process, project information had to remain confidential until a team had been selected. Now that a team and site have been selected, public outreach and involvement activities have begun. Opportunities for public involvement are discussed further on the Public Involvement.”
To add insult to injury, you then changed your answer on or about Aug. 2, 2021, after we discovered your meeting minutes of Dec. 12, 2019. Now your answer to the same question is changed to: “Part of the proposal process for this project involved identifying and securing a site for the new rest area. Because of the competitive nature of the project delivery process selection, project location information was not available until the selection was completed. Now that a team and site have been selected, public outreach and involvement activities have begun. Opportunities for public involvement are discussed further on the Public Involvement page.” On or about Aug. 2, 2021, you also made a major revision to your Public Involvement page. You added, “The project was presented to the Montana Transportation Commission during their open and public meeting on December 12, 2019.” Why have you made these revisions to your project website? While vetting you as a neighbor we find that you have shown yourself to be duplicitous.
We do not want your 35 semi-trucks/RVs. We don’t want your 22 passenger vehicles. We don’t want your LED outdoor lighting and we don’t want all the noise associated with an active rest area. We don’t want the increase in traffic congestion in an already congested area.
You went behind the very neighbor’s backs you purport you want to be a good neighbor to. You secured all the permits and permissions without asking your prospective neighbors. Why the lack of transparency?
“You never get a second chance to make a first impression.” — Will Rogers
You blew it.
Elizabeth Barton
Three Forks