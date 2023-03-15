...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Total valley snow accumulations 1 to
3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Periods of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
cause a few power outages and some damage to trees branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavy snow will push through the
area this morning, bringing a sudden reduction in visibility and
rapid accumulations. This could cause the morning commute to be
very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Frontal passage with winds of 20 knots or greater.
Snow with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.
These hazards are expected to occur with the passage of an intense
snow squall and frontal passage around the 8 AM hour Wednesday
morning.
Until 145 PM MDT Wednesday.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
