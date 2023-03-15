I am extremely disappointed in State Senator Shelley Vance. Ms. Vance voted to deny the benefits of marriage to members of the same sex by voting yes on Senate Bill 458. This is once again proof of Republicans efforts to expand government control, destroy individual rights, and force their fringe beliefs on the rest of the population.

If passed, Senate Bill 458 will end up costing Montana taxpayers a small fortune in lawyers fees. I encourage everyone to let Shelley Vance know that we won’t stand for big government by contacting her at Shelley.Vance@legmt.gov and telling her to vote no on Senate Bill 458.

