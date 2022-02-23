Dog ownership comes with responsibility

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...All of North Central and Southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
I can’t enjoy my own yard, take a leisurely walk, ride my bicycle, enjoy camping/public recreation, or walk down a sidewalk without being barked at, sniffed, jumped on, slimed or outright attacked by out-of-control dogs.
What is it with dog owners?
Your dogs generate an increasing number of complaints to animal control offices locally. What’s with dog owners who think their animals can do no wrong? On a 4½-mile walk the other day, 22 different dogs barked at me. They are not barking at only me – people for a quarter mile or more also hear the barking. Where is your sense of being a good neighbor?
Often, I’m awakened at night by neighbors barking dogs. WHY? What is going on? So many dogs are nuisances, and the fault lies completely with owners.
When you take on dog ownership you accept all the accompanying responsibilities. You’re liable for your animal’s actions. It is time to put some teeth in laws regarding dog ownership. I and many others are tired of the growing problems with dogs in the Gallatin Valley. Almost every dog can be trained to be a good pet, but so many owners seem to think that is not cool. Why? It should be required!
Also, where are the leashes and the waste cleanup? I find dog excrement virtually everywhere I walk. Again, WHY? If you cannot be responsible do us a favor; rid yourself of your animal.