Election laws need to be reviewed

In response to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle’s opinion, “GOP is engaging in absurd political theater,” published on Oct 15: Notwithstanding the obsession with the “Big Lie,” the election laws should be reviewed every so often. Election laws in Montana were changed this past national election by officials with no input from the legislature. The state legislature has the sole responsibility of making election law. How many people had spouses looking over their shoulder while voting at home? How many elderly people had their ballots filled out by family members or activists, then just signed it when told? How many new residents were bullied by political activists to register on voting day and ended up voting for people they knew nothing about? How many people believed the lies the parties were telling them, only to find out later that what they voted for was not what they got?
When you go to a polling booth, nobody knows who you voted for, and taking time to go makes you think about what you are doing. These are just some of the things our lawmakers need to think about. Review of the election laws needs to be done to ensure integrity and confidence in our elections.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.