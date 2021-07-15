Before Memorial Day each year, we load up our yard tools to clean our family section of the Dry Creek Cemetery. Lo and behold, this year it was already done! Thank you, Mark Soares, from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness.
On July 4, we left town with our dog to escape the loud booms (thinking she would be calmer) and drove out to the Dry Creek Cemetery to watch the fireworks. We were so surprised that some kind soul had mowed the WHOLE cemetery! Also, the roadway around it had intermittently been decorated on both sides with red, white, and blue silk flowers. THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU! And hugs to the responsible parties from all of us who have loved ones buried on the hill. You accomplished what we always wanted to do.
We have never seen the cemetery look so nice! Your kindness is very much appreciated!
Dave and Della Fowler
Belgrade