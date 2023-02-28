Our government is set to add $19 trillion in the next decade to our ballooning national debt, with interest payments set to surpass the defense budget by 2025.
Government induced inflation is choking our economy and the nation hemorrhages from 'forever wars', adding trillions more to our debt.
The Congressional Budget Office says by 2034, Social Security must be cut 23% due to expected shortfalls. Meanwhile, the Biden Administration uses your tax dollars to pay Ukrainian pensions, and just pledged another $500 million.
While millions of migrants pour into America, getting free healthcare and housing on the taxpayer dime, our government spends billions to protect the Ukrainian border – a conflagration that is many predict will lead to WWIII and possibly nuclear holocaust.
Our sovereignty is being gradually surrendered to global entities like the WHO (World Health Organization, who is now developing mandatory digital vaccine certificates that will crush your medical freedoms.
Article V of the Constitution allows State Legislatures to propose amendments to rein in the power of an overreaching Federal Government through a Convention of States (COS).
I was disappointed when ten Montana Republican Senators sided with the likes of George Soros and numerous Marxist organizations by voting NO on SJ-2, a resolution supporting a COS.
Hopefully, by the next legislative session in 2025, our slumbering Montana Senate will wake up and smell the coffee and join the COS movement before our Federal overlords drive the nation over a cliff.