...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM MDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 6 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above
about 5000 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
As most know, Gallatin Gateway School District was not able to pass a bond last year to renovate or fix major maintenance and building issues, so we are asking that our community contribute to the upkeep, renovation and maintenance of our building through a voted Building Reserve Levy.
Gallatin Gateway School is asking our voters to pass the building reserve levy for the total amount of $300,000 over five years. The yearly amount the school district will receive is $60,000 to replace an expiring levy of $35,000. The estimated net impact on a home with a $100,000 valuation is 2.91 mills, which is at most a $3.93 per year increase. The funds will be used for our most URGENT projects – systems that are at the end of their lifespans, such as our boilers/heating units, plumbing and lead mitigation; removing mold in the 1915 building; and upgrading the electrical in our kitchen/cafeteria, bleachers in the gymnasium, and other systems that are declining. We know we have a supportive community who wants the best learning environment for our students, and we hope our voters vote on May 3!"