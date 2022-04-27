As most know, Gallatin Gateway School District was not able to pass a bond last year to renovate or fix major maintenance and building issues, so we are asking that our community contribute to the upkeep, renovation and maintenance of our building through a voted Building Reserve Levy.

Gallatin Gateway School is asking our voters to pass the building reserve levy for the total amount of $300,000 over five years. The yearly amount the school district will receive is $60,000 to replace an expiring levy of $35,000. The estimated net impact on a home with a $100,000 valuation is 2.91 mills, which is at most a $3.93 per year increase. The funds will be used for our most URGENT projects – systems that are at the end of their lifespans, such as our boilers/heating units, plumbing and lead mitigation; removing mold in the 1915 building; and upgrading the electrical in our kitchen/cafeteria, bleachers in the gymnasium, and other systems that are declining. We know we have a supportive community who wants the best learning environment for our students, and we hope our voters vote on May 3!"

Theresa Keel

Superintendent

