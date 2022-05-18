Grubbs served Belgrade effectively in Helena – send him back
As a voter in Belgrade’s House District 68, I encourage you to vote for former state Representative Bruce Grubbs in the upcoming June Republican primary.
Grubbs was a sensible voice for Belgrade during his time in the legislature. Former Belgrade News Editor Michael Tucker wrote in a June 2020 column, “During my time at the paper, I don’t think anyone in Helena has helped the city of Belgrade more than Bruce.” Grubbs solved real problems facing Belgrade and was an advocate for Belgrade’s businesses and families. As a former school board trustee, Bruce stood up for public education. Tucker wrote, “{span}Bruce also understood the basic idea that education is the key to economic stability and keeping the state intact. He was a business owner, a school board trustee and worked on a cooperative to combine the buying power of school districts in southwest Montana to reduce costs.{/span}” Grubbs is common sense, pro-business and community-oriented.
Caleb Hinkle, on the other hand, has served as a divisive ideologue who hasn’t achieved anything notable for our community, He attacked blue collar workers with his anti-union “right to work” legislation (which was crushed on the House floor with a decisive bipartisan vote), and he offensively proposed adding a picture of an AR-15 onto Montana’s state flag. Those were his most notable contributions to the process.
Our community is growing and dynamic, and we need serious leaders during these challenging times. Vote Bruce Grubbs HD 68!