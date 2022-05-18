Grubbs will produce beneficial legislation

House District 68 voters, you have two Republicans in the primary race this spring –two different people with two different reasons for serving. Bruce Grubbs served this district very well for two terms, 2015-2019. Caleb Hinkle served this last term, 2020-2022. Mr. Hinkle recently sent out a mailer to voters criticizing Mr. Grubbs on one vote. Mr. Grubbs has valid reasons for all of his votes, but that was not expressed in the mailer.
In this past session, Mr. Hinkle introduced a total of eight bills. One passed, and all the others did not pass. The one that passed was for a muzzleloader season. Those that did not pass were not supported by the vast majority of legislators in both parties, and one was vetoed by the governor and the veto override failed. Not a productive legislator because his bills were so far off track.
Mr. Grubbs, in his first session, introduced six bills. Two passed dealing with increment financing laws and county property disposal, both a benefit to cities and counties. In his second session, he introduced 10 bills; five were passed and signed by the governor. These bills dealt with good changes in education funding, auto insurance, speed zones in school areas, and all were a benefit to cities and counties in the state.
If you want someone who will produce legislation to the benefit of constituents, cities, counties and the state, please vote for Bruce Grubbs.