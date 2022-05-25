Rep. Caleb Hinkle was one of the few in the Montana Legislature who truly showed conviction, principles, and courage during the 2021 session and he is deserving of your vote. Hinkle stood firm in co-sponsoring and voting to expand educational savings accounts to provide more options for school choice (HB129), stood firm on medical freedom (HB257 & HB702), as well as the most important issue of the protection of and rights for the unborn. We need representatives like Caleb who stand for liberty, limited government, lower taxes, parental rights and school choice.
Don’t be fooled by Bruce Grubbs, who is by no means a conservative. According to his 2019 scorecard by Montanans for A Limited Government, Grubbs voted 50 percent of the time with Democrats, which is why he lost the primary in 2020 to Caleb Hinkle. We cannot afford to send RINOs like Grubbs to the legislature. A shift away from squishy politicians who tickle the ears of voters to those who will actually get things done in Helena is what is greatly needed.
Montana is one of the least innovative states for K-12 education, where only the wealthy have school choice. We have a great opportunity this next session to join with the rest of the country and many blue states in providing school choice where we fund students, not systems. It’s time to realize conservatives are tired of lip service. Rep. Caleb Hinkle has my full confidence and support.