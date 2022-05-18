Greetings Voters! My name is Audrey Cromwell and I’m running for county attorney.
During this campaign, my opponent has sought to paint a narrow picture of the county attorney’s role. While the county attorney must have an exceptional grasp of criminal law, she must also possess the ability to build solid consensus among diverse community stakeholders, implement complex civil and criminal justice policies, and provide unbiased legal advice to county officials. The county attorney leads a large team of criminal and civil lawyers, advises county departments, and sets policy for criminal justice enforcement and reform. If the county attorney is in court all day with a full prosecutorial caseload, she is not doing her job.
With four more years of additional legal experience than my opponent, I've served the public as a Judge pro tem, public defender, legal aid attorney, prosecutor, and private defense attorney. I’m the only candidate with experience in every legal aspect of criminal justice. I’ve represented thousands of people throughout my career, prosecuted and defended people in jury trials, and overseen hearings as a judge.
It’s time for a change in the county attorney’s office – not more of the same. We need an attorney who can give balanced legal advice to the County Commission and Departments. We need an attorney who can grow the team to serve the escalating needs of a growing county and who has a proven track record of working with law enforcement to keep our community safe.