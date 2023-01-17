As of January 2nd the 68th Montana Legislature has sprung into action. We have 90 legislative days to compete our work.
The first week, although generally slow, actually contained some fireworks. At the beginning of every session both the House and Senate chambers must pass rules for the operation of the legislature.
Generally, these rules do not change much from session to session, however there were numerous proposals that created substantial changes to the House rules this session. One of these rule change amendments lowered the threshold of votes needed to pull a previously tabled bill out of committee onto the floor of the House chamber, essentially bypassing the work of the legislative committee. I and the majority of the Republican caucus opposed this amendment because we believe our system of government is a system of “checks and balances”.
To ensure a good product becomes law, a bills journey through the process should be rigorous and perhaps tip more toward the difficult side of the scale. The easier it is to bypass a legislative committee the easier it is to bypass essential checks and balances. The Democrats and a smaller faction of Republicans teamed up against the Republican majority and were successful in lowing that check and balance threshold.
The number of bills reaching the floor of the House are slowly increasing but will increase dramatically. This session has a very heavy number of bill draft requests with 4,512 requested so far.