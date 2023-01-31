When it comes to priorities this legislative session, I firmly believe that a long-term solution to Montanans ever-rising property taxes should be at the top of the list. The problem at its root is an unchecked spending system in many of Montana’s cities and counties. Roughly 90% of all property taxes are collected at the local level.

While there are controls on the mill system and a balanced budget requirement. Local governments can spend every dollar they get without a check if it is not more than the revenue. For many localities this has meant there are increases of about 30% or 40% over the baseline.  

