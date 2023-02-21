...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...The Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall,
and Canyon Ferry Area.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Blowing and drifting snow may
significantly reduce visibility at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills as low as 15 to 35 below zero
Tuesday night through Friday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines should support more government money for cultivated-meat research, so we can reduce the astronomical suffering of animals in our food system. For those who are unfamiliar with the term, cultivated meat is grown from livestock cells, without slaughter.
The amount of violence we inflict on our fellow creatures endure is almost impossible to overstate. Each year, we kill more than a trillion aquatic and land animals. To put that in perspective, only about 117 billion humans have ever lived, according to the Population Reference Bureau.
Though the Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first cultivated-meat product, and it should come to the American market soon, more federal funding for cellular-agriculture research is needed for this revolutionary protein to achieve price parity with slaughtered meat. Compassionate legislators should support this.