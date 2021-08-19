Why are libraries important?! A library is the heart of a community. It reminds us that the world is bigger than us, and we can explore, learn, and enjoy life through books.
It brings people together. Libraries are beneficial for people of all ages. I took my 83-year-old neighbor to an art class at the library taught by Wendy Marquis, who has a location in Belgrade. I saw a group of ladies there that came as a group for a day activity. Over the years, my kids have participated in art contests, kids’ programs, and loved to go play on the computers with their peers from school. I was so happy that our library offered an adult reading program one summer, so I participated and even won a prize for my poem based on the book, “Words on Fire.”
The staff of the Belgrade Library has proven again and again that they know how to run a top-notch library. They have won awards, but most importantly, they have brought our community so much joy, entertainment, and connection through their many activities and programs.
How amazing would it be to not have to turn away any child that wants to participate in the programs that the library offers?! The new library would be large enough to have a coffee shop, tech lab, lounge, meeting rooms, and even a room to keep the history alive in Belgrade.
Our little town is not so little anymore, and let’s keep up with this growth by passing the bond on Sept. 14. The location is great, the plan is well thought out, and we need to show our community that we value the many benefits that a new library will bring to Belgrade.
