Registered voters in Belgrade School District #44 have received, or about to receive, ballots for the upcoming bond for an aquatics center and parks and recreation district.

The Belgrade City website says that the parks district will increase taxes probably $27 per $100,000 of assessed value on a home. The aquatics center will increase taxes by $70.39 per $100,000 of assessed value. Both amounts were also given in the City presentation to the County Commissioners.

