...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County
Valleys, Gallatin Valley, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains
and Centennial Mountains and Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Misleading language on Belgrade $49 million bond ballot
Registered voters in Belgrade School District #44 have received, or about to receive, ballots for the upcoming bond for an aquatics center and parks and recreation district.
The Belgrade City website says that the parks district will increase taxes probably $27 per $100,000 of assessed value on a home. The aquatics center will increase taxes by $70.39 per $100,000 of assessed value. Both amounts were also given in the City presentation to the County Commissioners.
Yet, on the ballot, there is no amount given for a tax increase for the parks and recreation district. When queried about this omission, city staff said that they don't know how much it will be, and if passed, the amount will be decided by a board later.
Perhaps voters might be more likely to vote for something they think will not increase their taxes? But, is this legal if they have already stated an amount on the website and in their presentation to the County Commissioners?
Don't be misled by this omission. The increase in taxes for the average homeowner in Belgrade will be at least $300 annually. Please vote "no" on this bond.