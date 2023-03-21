Several Gallatin County Representatives threaten CTSO student funding by voting NO on HB382. Montana recognizes seven Career & Technical Student Organizations (CTSO’s) that would benefit from the fiscal note proposed in HB382: FFA, DECA, HOSA, TSA, Skills USA, BPA, and FCCLA. All seven have existed for over seven decades, leaving an impact on billions of students and industry leaders.
In 2013, the legislature passed critical support for Montana’s CTSO’s, allowing them to increase impact, membership, and programming. This funding has continued, without an increase, for over a decade, with legislatures and administrations of both Republican and Democratic control. HB382 calls for an appropriate, reasonable, and necessary fiscal increase in funding to support the next generation of industry leaders.
HB 382 has had strong support in the House of Representatives, from both sides of the isle, largely agreeing that preparing our next generation is an undoubtably a high-return on investment. Although, Representatives of Gallatin County: Jane Gillette, Caleb Hinkle, and Jedediah Hinkle voted NO.
The legislation currently sits in House Appropriations, of which Rep. Gillette is a member.
These CTSO programs produce our next generation of business and industry leaders. In a year where Montana has additional surplus funding, it should be without question that preparing our next generation comes back to Montana communities ten-fold.
With the large expansion of CTSO’s and the growth of CTSO programming in Gallatin County, it is alarming that these representatives don’t recognize the value in funding student development in workforce skills.