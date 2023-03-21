Several Gallatin County Representatives threaten CTSO student funding by voting NO on HB382. Montana recognizes seven Career & Technical Student Organizations (CTSO’s) that would benefit from the fiscal note proposed in HB382: FFA, DECA, HOSA, TSA, Skills USA, BPA, and FCCLA. All seven have existed for over seven decades, leaving an impact on billions of students and industry leaders.

In 2013, the legislature passed critical support for Montana’s CTSO’s, allowing them to increase impact, membership, and programming. This funding has continued, without an increase, for over a decade, with legislatures and administrations of both Republican and Democratic control. HB382 calls for an appropriate, reasonable, and necessary fiscal increase in funding to support the next generation of industry leaders.

