...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County
Valleys, Gallatin Valley, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains
and Centennial Mountains and Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
HB 915 before the Montana Legislature now, seeks to change Montana’s Constitution by allowing the governor to appoint Supreme Court judges. This stands in stark contrast to both the Montana and U.S .Constitutions’ very structure of government, the separation of powers. Let’s reflect on that. The separation of powers keeps each branch—administrative, legislative and judicial-- independent of the other and on equal footing. No one branch has more or less authority, and each branch adds a check and balance to the other’s power.
Do we really want the Governor, head of the Administrative Branch, to appoint a judge to a co-equal branch? Sounds like overreach to me. It’s also undemocratic. In fact, it sounds like a blatant power grab.
Why would a Republican Supermajority do this right now? Precisely because the non-partisan MT Supreme Court has done its job and disqualified some of the laws that the past legislature slung out to see if their undemocratic ideas could stick. Some did. Some didn’t. That’s democracy.