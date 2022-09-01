Gallatin Rest Home along with many other nursing homes in Montana are struggling financially and may be eliminated! According to the Montana Health Association, approximately 70% of public nursing home patients are unable to pay for their own care. Montana Medicaid pays for these recipients at the current rate of $212.00 per day ($6,300.00 per month) while the actual cost of care is $300.00 per day ($9,000.00 per month). Our state's nursing homes have financial problems because Montana Medicaid doesn't cover reasonable costs for elderly. The state isn't paying for the care they are asking the facilities to provide.
County taxpayers are being asked to subsidize the State in order to keep our last standing local nursing home so local residents have a place to go when they are old, sick and need care. On Aug. 9, Gallatin County Commissioners held a hearing regarding the financial issues affecting Gallatin Rest Home. Many residents, including myself, provided personal testimony regarding the importance of this facility in our lives. United, the three Gallatin County Commissioners agreed that this is an extremely important service in our County and they voted in favor of running a nine mill levy this fall to help cover operational and capital needs. They noted the real solution lies with Montana increasing its Medicaid reimbursement rates.
Contact our Governor along with legislators and let them know the importance of Gallatin Rest Home and other nursing homes in providing "Long-term Care" & "Rehabilitative Services". My wife and I will!