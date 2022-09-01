To the editor,

Gallatin Rest Home along with many other nursing homes in Montana are struggling financially and may be eliminated! According to the Montana Health Association, approximately 70% of public nursing home patients are unable to pay for their own care. Montana Medicaid pays for these recipients at the current rate of $212.00 per day ($6,300.00 per month) while the actual cost of care is $300.00 per day ($9,000.00 per month). Our state's nursing homes have financial problems because Montana Medicaid doesn't cover reasonable costs for elderly. The state isn't paying for the care they are asking the facilities to provide.

