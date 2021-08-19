As a 30-plus year resident of Belgrade, I am enthusiastic about the plans for a new library and community center. A new library is something we need. This public/private partnership will provide the community and surrounding area with a first-class facility that will meet our growing needs for years to come. With its location next to the park, the library will be ideally located to provide a wide range of opportunities for families and individuals beyond just checking out books.
I recall attending a presentation at the current library featuring a talk by Conrad Anker, the world-renowned climber and local resident, that was packed. People had to be turned away because of the small room. Our new library will be able to offer many more such programs to the community while providing ample room for all.
I am a regular user of the library and appreciate all the services that the wonderful library staff provides. The current library is undersized, outdated and we need a larger, more modern facility. Please support the bond vote this Sept. 14.
